KEEP an eye out for a York antiques restorer on your television screens.

Steve Popple who is the founder and owner of Antique Restoration in North Lane in York is one of the experts appearing on Channel Four's Mend it for Money.

The new show is filmed in Glasgow and sees some of the best restorers in Britain give stunning objects a new lease of life.

Billed as a restoration show with a twist, the restorers must go head-to-head, pitching their plans to bring prized items back to life. Crucially, they must estimate how much profit the item will make when sold and agree a profit share deal with the owner.

Steve said: "I have been doing this job for 35 years and I've been here in North Lane for 15 years. I got a call from Channel 4 asking if I'd be interested in taking part and I went up to film in Glasgow between the lockdowns last year.

"The show has been great, I've thoroughly enjoyed taking part and we've done some interesting restorations including a gentleman's compactum wardrobe, a commode chair and a Georgian bedside cabinet.

"We're now hoping for a second series."

The series looks into the world of collectibles, antiques and restoration and Steve says he's been working right through lockdown, with his TV appearances already leading to three new customers so far.

He said: "I employ Ben who has worked with me for over 20 years, and I have been running workshops for 30 years, and self-employed for 15.

"Because of the nature of our work we are still able to work safely for our clients and we are happy to quote for further work throughout the pandemic.

"So we have the experience to take on most projects both large and small."

Episodes 11 – 15 are on all week this week from tonight until Friday (February 15 – February 19), at 5pm on Channel 4.

To contact Steve at the workshop call 01904 400728.