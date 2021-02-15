THEATRICAL company Thunk-It Theatre and Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) have created a new partnership to bring youth theatre to young people.

The all-levels Drama Sessions for Years 2-6 (ages 6-11) will be taking place from 10-11am every Sunday during term time (on zoom, until it is safe to be in person at PAC), starting on February 28.

The Youth Theatre has been created as a result of a free project York-based Thunk-It delivered throughout January and February, delivering similar sessions online to alleviate the stress of home-schooling for the young people and their parents / carers.

The youth theatre will provide an opportunity for young people to get involved in PAC, get creative, and meet other young people in the area.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with local company Thunk-It Theatre to introduce all the fun and joy of performing arts to children, something that we feel is especially important at the moment when children are perhaps looking for something extra to do around their home learning.

“The online sessions Thunk-It have delivered so far have proved to be really successful, so to be able to expand on this online offering initially is such a fantastic opportunity and we look forward to welcoming budding young performers through our doors for their classes when it is safe for us to do so.”

The sessions will include fun games, exercises, storytelling and much more! In this pilot term, they hope to create a small piece of performance that all parents and carers will be able to see at the end of the term.

Becky and Jules from Thunk-It Theatre said: “We are so excited to create this new partnership with such a well-loved venue and vital part of the community. We cannot wait to start delivering these sessions and getting to know more about the young people in and around Pocklington.”

Tickets are on sale now and the fee for the term is £30 (sibling discounts are available). For more information and to book your place visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk. Or, go to Thunk-It Theatre’s social media (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) @Thunkittheatre