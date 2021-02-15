A NORTH Yorkshire school has received a glowing review from the renowned Good Schools Guide.

The UK’s most trusted guide to schools spent a day at Terrington Hall Prep School for children aged three-to-13 years, nestled in the heart of the Howardian Hills, speaking with pupils and staff members and exploring the beautiful site.

Editorially independent and with no payment received from schools for their reviews, parents and prospective parents value the unbiased, forthright portraits that the guide has successfully published for more than 30 years.

Head teacher Simon Kibler, who joined the school in September 2020, welcomed the independent reviewers, sharing with them his vision of ‘developing the bubble of a perfect childhood experience’, as well as confessing that after working in independent education for his whole career, boarding is very much in his blood.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received such a glowing review from the Good Schools Guide.

“We know our pupils have a wonderful time at school but it is very rewarding to have it acknowledged by impartial observers,” said Mr Kibler.

“The review bears testament to all the hard work that goes into creating a positive atmosphere and thriving learning environment for our pupils, and is a reflection of the endless commitment of staff within the school, along with the encouragement and support of parents.

“It is rare for a prep school with a recent new headship to receive a full review in the guide, so we are extremely proud of the recognition.”

The stunning rural location of the school was clearly an impressive factor, with the reviewer stating: “We felt as if we were entering an Austen novel, and indeed would have felt very much at home arriving in a horse drawn carriage.”

A school spokesman added: “The school provides a nurturing learning environment, supported by small class sizes, specialist teaching and strong pastoral care.

“The focus in the early years is to develop a love of school and a love of learning whilst laying strong foundations for future academic success.

“From an early age, the Pre-Prep pupils have access to the main school facilities, including the indoor swimming pool and sports hall.

“Drama, performance and public speaking are part of the culture with the headmaster keen for all pupils to have taken part in LAMDA exams before leaving in Year 8.

“In 2020 nine pupils were awarded scholarships to Durham, Sedbergh, The Mount in York and Ampleforth.”

It is the concluding statement however that captures the true ethos of the school, describing Terrington as “An unpretentious school where pupils come from a range of backgrounds.

“[The school] Has a real family feel where children can truly be children and where they become happy, successful and ready for the challenges of their chosen senior school”.