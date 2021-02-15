FIREFIGHTERS attended a fire at a tattoo studio.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to the village of Husthwaite near Thirsk at about 7.30am yesterday (February 14).
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a fire in a shed used as a tattoo studio and storage for a motorbike.
"The fire caused damage to half the shed and caused some damage to the tattoo equipment and bike.
"The cause is believed to be an electrical fault. Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jet."
Comments are closed on this article.