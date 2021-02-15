THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen below 100 from a peak of 242 less than three weeks ago.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating 99 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
That is down by 16 on Friday's figure of 115 patients.
The trust said it now had 11 patients in intensive care, which compares with 14 on Friday, and it had now discharged 1,905 patients, or who were no longer being treated as Covid-19, since the pandemic began.