YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again slightly, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by three down to 106.8 people per 100,000.
The PHE data also shows that 30 more cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic up to 11,572.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has dropped very slight by one down to 116.2 people per 100,000, with a further 85 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by three down to 121.9 people per 100,000. A further 40 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 10,972 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the pandemic up to 4,038,078.