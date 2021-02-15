TEN years after the disappearance of his daughter Claudia Lawrence, Peter Lawrence opened his heart to The Press in an emotional interview.
In an interview with The Press in 2019, Peter revealed his message to Claudia and his thoughts on the long-running investigation into her disappearance.
He remembered his last conversation with his daughter, who was 35 when she was last seen on March 18, 2009.
And speaking to the person out there who knows what happened to his daughter, he asked: "How can they live with themselves?"
Comments are closed on this article.