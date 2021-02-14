TWO more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest NHS England data shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 544.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 44 Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 301 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 78,889.
Patients were aged between 32 and 102 years old. All except eight, aged 40 to 82 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 1 lastyear to February 13, with the majority being on or after February 10.
Their families have been informed.
