YORK College University Centre is one of four founding members of Screen Yorkshire’s newly established 'Connected Campus' network for colleges in the region.

Connected Campus has been devised to give students on film and TV-related courses greater access to industry professionals, to help ensure that Yorkshire is producing the best, most versatile and most industry-ready graduates.

Screen Yorkshire champions the film, TV, games and digital industries in Yorkshire and the Humber, UK. Its aim is to secure and support the very best projects, companies and individuals, helping to make the region one of the most sought-after destinations for production in the UK.

The Connected Campus consortium is one of a number of training initiatives designed to develop new talent and create a skilled workforce for the region’s screen industries.

Initially, three higher education courses at York College; BA (Hons) in Media Make-up, Special Effects & Hair Design, BA (Hons) Fashion Design & Product Innovation and BA (Hons) Acting for Stage & Screen (ALRA Endorsed), have students that will benefit from Screen Yorkshire’s global industry links and expertise.

The students will participate in a range of practical and industry-focused opportunities and experiences, including a Q&A session with BBC talent managers, attending industry training boot camps and special access to events and industry talent, designed to enhance their skills and boost their employment prospects.

Glyn Middleton, head of skills at Screen Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted York College has signed up to Connected Campus, which is far more than just a network that shares good practice.

"The programme is encouraged and supported by broadcasters in the region, keen to harness the local talent in the region's colleges.

"The programme of learning is designed to adapt to the rapidly fluctuating developments in the screen industries, such as skills gaps that emerge as a result of new technologies, or an increase in production activity as a result of new companies or broadcasters migrating to the region."

York College is holding a virtual Creative Taster Event on Wednesday February 24 between 6.00pm – 8.00pm, for anyone interested in Higher Education Creative Courses. The online event will include video footage from every Higher Education creative course, as well as Q&A sessions with College tutors. Visit www.yorkcollege.ac.uk for more information and to register for the event.