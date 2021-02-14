A NEW study has revealed York to be one of the most pet friendly places in the country.
The study, carried out by Coulters, looks at the number of pet friendly properties to rent, dog friendly restaurants, dog and cat groomers, walking routes and nature parks to determine the best place to have a pet in the UK.
The study looked at 50 towns and cities across the country to work out where is the best place to make a home with 'man’s best friend'.
The results show York to be the third in the top 10 pet friendly areas of the UK, behind Southampton in first and Brighton and Hove in second.
York scored a total of 51.6, which was added up considering the certain factors in the area.
These scores which York received were:
- Pet friendly properties to rent - scoring 1.8 in York
- Dog friendly places to eat out - scoring 12.2 in York
- Dog and car groomers - scoring 37.3 in York
- Walking routes - scoring 3.1 in York
- Nature parks - scoring 8.6 in York
