A SOLO indie rock artist from North Yorkshire will release his latest single later this month.

Cold Culprits, also known as Andy Watson, will release his new single 'My Sweetest Friend' on February 26.

Describing the song, Andy said: "I’m not entirely sure where this song came from.

"It’s the product of a freezing cold January, stuck in a house with no double glazing. I usually start the writing on an old acoustic guitar, trying out chord combinations and working on lyrics.

"For My Sweetest Friend, I just had this feeling. Sort of uneasy and empty. I wrote a few words around it, then played arpeggios on the electric guitar, rising and descending relentless notes.

"It all sort of fell into place pretty quickly from there, but getting the right violin sounds for the ending is a whole different story."

Andy formed a band in 2018 to focus on original and cover material. When this evolved into a pure indie rock covers band, Andy said he needed an "outlet for his creativity." He learned drums and keyboards to underpin his vocals and guitar, and Cold Culprits was born.

With influences like Iggy Pop, The Clash and The Ramones, Cold Culprits has always embraced the do-it-yourself spirit that typified early punk. But this latest release allows Andy to explore some of his other musical influences.

His new song will be available through all the usual streaming and download services.