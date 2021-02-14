AN AREA of York is now showing up as white on the Public Health England (PHE) Covid map, showing that there are less than three cases of the virus there.
South Bank and Dringhouses is now shaded white on the PHE map as there are less than three cases in the area, meaning they do not display any data for it in order to protect individual's identities.
Fulford Road and Clementhorpe has now been shaded light green on the map, meaning that the rolling rate has dropped down between 10 and 49. The map shows that the rate in the Fulford Road and Clementhorpe area is now 45.6 people per 100,000.
Osbaldwick has the highest rate in the city at 202.3 people per 100,000, with 17 cases recorded in the area at the time the data was recorded.
New Earswick, which had the highest rate in the city in yesterday's figures, is now a lighter shade of blue as the rate stands at 173.9 people per 100,000.
