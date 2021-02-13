YORK is set for one more bitterly cold day tomorrow - with the additional possibility of freezing rain - before a dramatic change in the weather arrives.
Temperatures failed to climb above freezing today, and stand at -1 this evening,and it has been feeling much colder because of the wind chill factor.
A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for York and North Yorkshire tomorrow as rain arrives, which may fall as freezing rain and cause treacherously dangerous icy surfaces on roads.
But by Monday, temperatures are set to climb to 11C as southerly winds start feeding much milder air across the UK, and are likely to remain in the teens for most of next week.
And BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is currently forecasting 14C and sunshine next Saturday and 13C on Sunday, although a moderate breeze may make it feel a little cooler.