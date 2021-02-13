POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for the public’s assistance to locate a missing man from near Pickering.
Graham Dutton, 59, was last seen at his home address on Tofts Lane near Pickering around 1am this morning (February 13).
Graham is believed to be wearing a three-quarter length mustard coloured thick Trespass walking coat, a green striped jumper, grey hoodie, black combat trousers, a dark grey beanie hat and brown walking boots.
Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.
If you have any information which could help locate Mr Dutton please call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 for anything else.
Reference number: NYP – 13022021-0241
