YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again, moving closer to the 100 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate is now 109.7 people per 100,000, having dropped by almost 11 in the last 24 hours. York's rate remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 167.6.
The PHE data shows that 33 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic up to 11,542.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by seven down to 117.1 people per 100,000. A further 92 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area in the last 24 hours, taking the total for the whole pandemic over 27,000 up to 27,085.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by nine down to 124.6 people per 100,000, with a further 62 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 13,308 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 4,027,106.