ONE more person has lost their life to Covid-19 at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 542.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 55 Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 436 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 78,588.
Patients were aged between 21 and 100 years old. All except 10, aged 49 to 89 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from January 4 to February 12.
Their families have been informed.