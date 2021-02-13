MEMBERS of a musical group in York have shared their 'Lessons in Love' in time for Valentine's Day, giving their advice on making it last.

Musical Connections, formed 11 years ago in the city, provide a varied programme of music sessions, community choirs and singing groups across York.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the team have been in frequent contact with over 60 of their most isolated members to offer them some support whilst their music groups are suspended due to Government restrictions.

These conversations have become a staple in both theirs and the musicians’ lives and with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the Musical Connections team decided to ask some of them for their wisdom and advice on love, marriage, and the secret for making it last.

Charlotte Yandell, of Musical Connections, said: "They recollected meeting at The Assembly Rooms or The De Grey Rooms to dance, planning their proposals, and with numerous years of marriage between them, shared some very profound ‘Lessons in Love’, which the musicians recorded over the telephone."

Some of the lessons they shared were: "never go to bed on an argument," "show affection to one another," and "just remember, she’s always right."

Charlotte went on to say: "In a time when everyone is isolated and the world still feels so uncertain, it was a special chance for some of them to reminisce on happier memories and celebrate love – the one thing that will get us through this."

The calls were then collated into a video featuring wedding photos from other group members.

The video can be watched at: https://bit.ly/3dbkOSq

Anyone looking to get involved with the group can contact them on 01903 373011 or enquiries@musicalconnections.org.uk