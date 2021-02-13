A NORTH Yorkshire care home has recently brought a bit of magic to residents by providing a new ‘Magic Table 360 and the 'Happiness Programme’ as a way to improve residents’ quality of life.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the Magic Table 360 uses interactive games to connect residents with staff and with each other, and research shows it improves the wellbeing of people living with dementia.

Using interactive light projections, the Magic Table 360, which can be played independently or in a group, stimulates movement by inviting participants to take part in all sorts of different fun activities such as popping bubbles, playing the piano, colouring in pictures, sweeping leaves or interacting playfully with fish.

Games are rich in colour, movement and detail, and allow people of all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.

Krzysztof Bialozyl, general manager of the home, said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of magic to the residents at our home.

"The Magic Table 360 will make a big difference by helping to connect residents with staff and with each other, and it’s great fun for the young at heart.”

The Magic Table 360 is portable so it can be used wherever residents feel most comfortable, it can be projected onto the floor, ceiling, walls, a whiteboard or even the bed.

The Happiness Programme allows for a range of games that change seasonally and have country-specific versions covering 14 different categories, so there will always be something new for residents to try.

The benefits of the Magic Table 360 has shown to improve mood and behaviours especially across the mid-to-late stages of dementia, greater physical, social and cognitive activity, reduction in withdrawn-like symptoms, weight gain and positive impacts on relationships with care staff, friends and family.

The care home is welcoming new residents to ensure that they are there for those that need care and support. Call Barchester Healthcare on 01423 326 814 if you are looking for care or need any further help.