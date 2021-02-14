NHS staff will begin vaccinating people aged 65 to 69 and those who are clinically vulnerable against Covid from tomorrow (Monday), with over one million people already invited to book a jab.

Almost 1.2 million letters were due to land on doorsteps by yesterday (Saturday) asking people to log on to the national booking service, with another 1.2 million due to arrive this week.

Anyone unable to book online can call 119 free of charge, anytime between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

Those who receive a letter can choose from more than 100 large scale vaccination centres or almost 200 pharmacy services.

In the next phase which begins tomorrow, GP led vaccination sites will focus initially on the clinically vulnerable from cohort 6 because of the relationship between general practice and those with long term conditions, and continuity of care.

Should somebody aged 65 to 69 want to wait to be called by their local GP vaccination service or who have already received the jab they do not need to respond to their invitation.

The drive to jab them comes after the NHS vaccinated more than 12 million people in the first four priority groups, which included those aged 70 and over, care home residents and staff, the extremely clinically vulnerable and NHS staff, in a matter of weeks.

People who book into a vaccine centre will be greeted by volunteers who will marshal car parks and register them when they arrive.

They will receive a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab.

Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people who do book are being asked not to turn up early to avoid creating queues.

Vaccines are currently being administered at over 1,500 sites across the country including mosques and museums to rugby grounds and cathedrals. Sites have been chosen to ensure that the vast majority of people, 98 per cent, live within 10 miles of at least one vaccination service.

More high street pharmacists are being invited to take part as the programme continues to accelerate.