THE latest Public Health England (PHE) map shows that the New Earswick area of York has the highest weekly Covid case rate in the city.
The PHE data shows that the weekly rolling rate in New Earswick is 278.2, with 16 cases confirmed in the area. New Earswick still shows up as a dark blue shade on the PHE map as the rate is between 200 and 399.
The area with the lowest Covid rate in York is shown as South Bank and Dringhouses, with a rate of 38.5 and just three cases in the area. This area is highlighted in light green on the map as the rate is between 10 and 49.
Wigginton and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake also have low Covid rates, at 65.6 and 61.7, with just four cases recorded in both areas.
The data shows 20 cases of the virus in York city centre, but the rate is lower than that of New Earswick at 148.4.
Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which was considered the Covid 'hot spot' in York just a few weeks ago, now has a rate of 97.5 with nine cases in the area.
