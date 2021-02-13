TO help keep the kids entertained during the lockdown February half term, York Maze are running daily Facebook live sessions where you can build your own York Maze attractions.
From Monday (February 15) to Friday (February 19) York Maze’s ‘Corntroller’ of Entertainments and award-winning children’s entertainer, Josh Benson, will be running daily crafting activity sessions online.
He said: "Every day I’ll be demonstrating how to ‘cornstruct’ just some of the 20+ attractions found at York Maze. From a loo roll and & matchbox tractor trailer ride, to origami pigs and bin-bag crows.
"Children can join for just a day or build a ‘cornlection’ of attractions across the week, which, if they get really creative, could result in their very own mini York Maze."
Viewers can join Josh’s interactive sessions live on the York Maze Facebook page each day at 12:30pm, where you will also find a list of craft materials needed.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, York Maze was not able to open last summer, but 'Maze Master' Tom Pearcy is hopeful he will be able to open the popular attraction this year.
A trailer video showing what viewers can expect can be found on the York Maze Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/yorkmaze