THERE are set to be a number of traffic restrictions in place around York over the coming weeks.
Restrictions will be in place in Summerfield Road and Glenridding from Monday (February 15) until Friday (February 19) for resurfacing work.
Building works, including crane operation, will be carried out in Rougier Street from 8pm on Sunday February 28 until Wednesday March 3.
Drainage works will be carried out in Kent Street, causing restrictions from Monday March 15 until SUnday March 28.
Gas works will be carried out in St Helens Road between Monday March 1 and Sunday March 14.
There will also be restrictions in Church Lane and Hull Road between Monday March 1 and Monday March 28, to allow for footpath linking.