FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a kitchen fire in Scarborough yesterday evening.
The crews were called to the incident in Belle Vue Street in the seaside town at around 6.40pm yesterday.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a chip pan left unattended.
Crews used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
There was minor fire damage but 100 per cent smoke damage to the kitchen and 30 per cent smoke damage to the remainder of the property.
One occupier of the property was given oxygen therapy by the fire crews until the arrival of an ambulance crews. Crews also fitted smoke alarms in the property