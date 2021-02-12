THE Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called in after a serious crash in North Yorkshire this evening.
Station manager Tony Walker of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that the collision happened on the A63 near Cliffe, Selby.
He said fire crews from York and Selby, along with North Yorkshire Police dealt with the incident.
He gave no details of any casualties in the collision.
He said fire and ambulance crews had now left the scene of the crash, which was under investigation by police, adding: "Good team work by your blue light services. 999 family."
