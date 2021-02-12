A WARNING has been issued for possible freezing rain in York and North Yorkshire on Sunday, which could cause treacherous ice and crashes.
The Met Office yellow warning, which runs from 9pm tomorrow until 9pm on Sunday, says 'significant disruption' is possible where freezing rain falls.
"There is a chance that dangerous driving conditions may occur in at least a few places, leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times by public and private transport," it says.
"A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths may quickly become treacherous and possibly impassable."
The risk of freezing rain, which appears to be greatest on Sunday afternoon, comes as fronts introduce much milder weather after the recent bitterly cold weather.
Temperatures are expected to fall to -4C tonight and are unlikely to rise above freezing tomorrow but are suddenly expected to soar to 10C on Monday.
