ONE area of York has had only three cases of coronavirus confirmed in seven days as the Covid rate continues falling across the city.
A Public Health England map today showed the South Bank and Dringhouses area shaded in a very pale green because of its extremely low rolling seven-day rate - the lowest in the city.
It said there were just three confirmed cases in the area in the week to February 7, down by 17, which gave it a rate of 38.5 per 100,000 population.
Other areas with low rates included Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, with eight cases and a rate of 60.8, and-remarkably - Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which in January had York's highest rate but now had a rate of only 97.5 after nine cases during the period.
New Earswick had the highest rate: 278.2 per 100,000 population after 16 Covid cases were confirmed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment