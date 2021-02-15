A MAN who had a “very sophisticated” cannabis farm in a North Yorkshire village has been jailed.

Thomas Daniel Leggett, 29, could have made more than £11,000 in streets deals from every harvest of his illegal crop, York Crown Court heard.

Alongside him in the dock was his partner, Anna Margaret Bould, 30, who allowed him to use her home near Tadcaster for his drug growing. The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Leggett: “This was such a well planned and sophisticated growing enterprise. It was not just a few plants in your wardrobe.”

Locking him up for six months, the judge said: “It is a short, sharp shock. It is something other people will learn from, hopefully.”

Leggett, of North Grove Crescent, Wetherby, and Bould, now of Melton Leys, Bishopdyke Road, Sherburn-in-Elmet, both admitted producing cannabis. Leggett also admitted having 342 Ecstasy tablets for his own use.

Chloe Farley, prosecuting, said police followed Leggett to Bould’s then home in Ulleskelf, where they found two bedrooms had been converted into cannabis growing areas with hydroponics and other growing equipment.

Police estimated the 23 immature plants inside were capable of providing enough of the drug to fetch up to £11,730 in street deals.

Leggett also had some cannabis in his van and the Ecstasy tablets.

For him, Richard Canning said Leggett accepted he had grown the cannabis to make money.

Bould was given an 18-month community order with five days’ rehabilitation activities and a three-month nightly curfew from 10.30pm to 7am. She pleaded guilty on the basis that she didn’t take part in the cannabis growing, but knew it was going on. She wouldn’t have benefited from it financially.

Her barrister Jessica Randall said Bould cared for an elderly neighbour.