YORK students are likely to be living in temporary accommodation for the next five years under a plan before the city council.

Askham Bryan College has applied to the City of York planning department to extend permission for its temporary accommodation blocks for another five years because it does not have the funds to build permanent ones.

Kathryn Jukes, on behalf of the college, said the planning application was submitted to seek the retention of the temporary units for a further five years.

She wrote: “At the time the original permission was sought, the college had experienced a surge in student numbers but did not have the accommodation on campus to cater for demand."

She said the units were "therefore intended to provide temporary accommodation whilst the college looked for a more permanent solution. After the original permission was secured, it was expected that funding would become available to allow for a permanent solution.

“However, there has been no available funding to finance the construction of any permanent accommodation blocks."

She said in her letter to the planning authority that until funding became available the retention of the modular units were necessary to continue to provide the accommodation required by the students on campus.

The proposal, she added, was for five years because "the college is hopeful that, within the next five years, it will have secured funding and had a chance to replace" the units.

