PUPILS and staff from a primary school in York have transformed the front of their building with 'rays of hope' to embrace the positivity of spring.

As we begin to head out of winter and look towards the spring, children and staff at Westfield Primary Community School decided to embrace the positive themes that the approaching season evokes with a new display of sunshine art.

The artwork has transformed the front of the school to inspire a sense of hope - to show that everyone is looking forward to the day when all children can return to the normal routines of school.

Headteacher at the school, Mrs Taylor, said: "One of our families had the lovely idea. During the initial lockdown in March, people put rainbows up to express their gratitude to the NHS and we agreed that a sunshine would be a good symbol of hope as we move towards spring.

"We are encouraging other families within the community to display their own sunshine pictures in their windows so that children can look out for these when they are out on their daily walks.

"Our community is something we value greatly and this is another way in which we can connect with one another during this time.”

The school also recently sent a piece of rainbow art to York Hospital, which is currently on display, to thank all of the staff for their hard work during the Covid pandemic.