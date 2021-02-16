LITTLE Isla Mae Rhodes couldn't wait to be born - and was delivered at home by dad Andrew.

Isla is just one of our latest lockdown babies that we are welcoming to the world.

Parents in York have been sending their beautiful new baby photos - and cheering us all up.

Isla was delivered at the family home in Cornlands Road on January 7 by her dad, Andrew Rhodes. She weighed 7lb 15oz.

Now for time to say hello to some more of this week's lockdown babies!

Isla Mae Rhodes

Isla Mae Rhodes

Mum Chloe Thompson said: "My little girl Isla was born on the January 7 weighing 7lb 15oz. We didn't make it to the hospital in time so Isla was born at home. My partner Andrew Rhodes delivered our little girl."

Willow Joyce Dale

Willow Joyce Dale was born on July 2 at York weighing 8lb to Georgina Sherwood and Nick Dale of New Earswick, York.Here is Willow with her big brother Franky, aged two.

Willow Joyce Dale was born on July 2 at York weighing 8lb to Georgina Sherwood and Nick Dale of New Earswick, York.

Here is Willow with her big brother Franky, aged two.

Evie Rose Hardcastle

Evie Rose Hardcastle was born on December 2 weighing 8lb 7oz at York Hospital to Sarah Butler and Nathan Hardcastle of Sherburn in Elmet.

Evie Rose Hardcastle was born on December 2 weighing 8lb 7oz at York Hospital to Sarah Butler and Nathan Hardcastle of Sherburn in Elmet.

Sarah said: "Evie was 11 days late and I was induced on December 1. I received amazing care from the minute I arrived to when I left. Can’t thank the midwives and doctors at York enough. Just amazing."

Cohan Roberts

Cohan was born at York Hospital on December 23 at 10.23am, weighing 8lb 15 oz to Shannon and Lee Roberts of Malton.Shannon said: "Cohan was born via planned c-section. He has two brothers who adore him. The staff were amazing on ward G2 and G3 and I eve

Cohan Roberts was born at York Hospital on December 23 at 10.23am, weighing 8lb 15oz to Shannon and Lee Roberts of Malton.

Shannon said: "Cohan was born via planned c-section. He has two brothers who adore him. The staff were amazing on ward G2 and G3 and I even had a room to myself from going in until discharge as I was the only planned section booked in for the day before Christmas Eve!"

Evie Mae Fox

Evie Mae Fox was born on November 23 weighing 7lb 11oz at York Hospital to Liam Fox and Louisa Marshall of Sherburn in Elmet. Here is Evie Mae at seven weeks old.

Evie Mae Fox was born on November 23 weighing 7lb 11oz at York Hospital to Liam Fox and Louisa Marshall of Sherburn in Elmet. Here is Evie Mae at seven weeks old.

Oliver George Thompson

Oliver George Thompson was born on January 4 and weighing 9lb 14oz to Leah Moorhouse and Stephen Thompson.

Oliver George Thompson was born on January 4 and weighing 9lb 14oz to Leah Moorhouse and Stephen Thompson.

Ada Hussein-Rhodes

Ada Hussein-Rhodes was born on November 13 in York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz to Senel Hussein-Rhodes and Dan Rhodes of Acomb, York. Ada with her big sister Mia.

Ada Hussein-Rhodes was born on November 13 in York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz to Senel Hussein-Rhodes and Dan Rhodes of Acomb, York. Ada with her big sister Mia.

Sam Andrew Gelsthorpe

Sam Andrew Gelsthorpe was born at York Hospital on November 25 at 11.05pm weighing 6lbs 5 oz to Steph and Mark Gelsthorpe of Market Weighton.

Sam Andrew Gelsthorpe was born at York Hospital on November 25 at 11.05pm weighing 6lbs 5 oz to Steph and Mark Gelsthorpe of Market Weighton.

Bobbyray Slater

Bobbyray Slater born on November 3 to Faye Helstrip and Andrew Slater.Faye said: "Bobbyray was was breach baby and was born by emergency c-section. Little Bobbyray gave us all a fright but he is thriving and the missing piece to our family’s puzzle

Bobbyray Slater born on November 3 to Faye Helstrip and Andrew Slater.Faye said: "Bobbyray was was breach baby and was born by emergency c-section. Little Bobbyray gave us all a fright but he is thriving and the missing piece to our family’s puzzle."

To send us a photo of your new baby and your birth story click the Send Now button below...