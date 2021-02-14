YORK City Knights have announced that unique 'Digital Matchday Partnership' packages for the 2021 season are available now.
With early games in the 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup and Championship competitions likely to be played behind closed doors, unique digital-based partnership opportunities for games streamed live through the OurLeague app to a wide rugby league audience of over 160,000 members.
York City Knights’ director of partnerships, hospitality and stadium development, Adrian Hunter, said: “With our move now complete to the outstanding LNER Community Stadium and, having assembled an extremely competitive squad for the 2021 season, there has never been a better time to become a partner with the Knights as we continue our journey towards our ultimate objective of Super League rugby.
“Our matchday Digital Partnership Packages are a unique way to engage with the local and regional market and have been exclusively designed by the club to provide our partners with maximum exposure and reach to help grow their business."
For more details and to register your interest, contact Adrian Hunter on a.hunter@yorkcityknights.com and they will arrange a virtual meeting to discuss the packages available.