A NEW charity challenge that encourages the people of York to get fitter while raising money for the local hospital has been launched this month.

The ‘10k Any Way’ fundraiser allows everyone to set their own personal challenge to get to 10K ,which means people of all ages and abilities can take part.

Participants run, walk, or cycle to support their local hospital and spread it out over a longer period or a few days if they prefer.

Joe Fenton, community fundraiser for York Teaching Hospital Charity, said: “Our local communities have been fantastic in supporting the NHS right through the pandemic but it has become much more difficult during this latest lockdown.

“The 10k Any Way is a fun way to challenge yourself and is one that anyone can do. Children could do 10,000 bounces or a stair climbing challenge at home. Runners can try and beat their own personal best for a 10K, cyclists attempt 10k of the steepest climbs or maybe now is the time to choose a coaching activity like 'Couch to 5K' which will see people easily reach a target of running 10k over the six week course.”

Last year six year old Dylan Every climbed the same distance as Mount Everest on his stairs to raise £237 for York Hospital, while ‘big chip man’ Oliver Dale did 10k a day for 10 days in September and raised £850 for the Covid wards at the hospital.

Joe added: “Our hospitals are going through an extremely challenging time, which is why they need your support now more than ever. Money raised from the event will help support staff and patients, funding items to help physical and mental wellbeing.”

Registration is £10, which includes an event t-shirt and special medal. Free registration is available for those who don’t want a medal or certificate. All participants get a fundraising page set up for them once registered.

The challenge opened at the beginning of February, with participants given until end of March to start their challenge.

To register and for more information, visit: www.york.nhs.uk/10k