A DOG owner has agreed to pay the vet’s bill in full after his dog seriously injured a sheep in Dunnington, York.
North Yorkshire Police say that on the afternoon of Monday, February 8, a husky type dog ran through a hedge and an electric fence into a field, and attacked two sheep. One suffered a severe leg injury, and the other fled until it collapsed with exhaustion. The cost of treatment could run into hundreds of pounds.
The owner of the sheep spoke to the dog’s owner, and called the police.
Officers attended, and, with the agreement of the victim, issued a community resolution – as part of which, the dog owner will cover the cost of the vet’s bills.
PCSO Caroline Saville, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “With lambing season approaching, it’s more important than ever that all dog owners take responsibility for their animals.
“I can’t emphasis enough how vital it is for dogs to be on leads and under control when walking near livestock, and kept securely when at home. The last thing farmers need right now is to have to deal with their sheep being attacked and seriously injured or worse – not to mention the economic impact on their livelihoods.”
