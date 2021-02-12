YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped back down to 120, after peaking at over 600 last month.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 14 down to 120.1 people per 100,000. This remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 177.5.
The PHE data shows that a further 31 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 11,519.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has increased slightly by almost two up to 124.3 people per 100,000. A further 84 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has also increased slightly by almost four up to 133.1 people per 100,000, with a further 76 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 15,144 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 4,013,799.