YORK ranks as the fifth area in England for the highest percentage of 'outstanding' secondary schools.

Three quarters of the city's secondary schools - including Fulford, Archbishop Holgate's CE, All Saints RC and Manor CE - have been given the top ranking of outstanding by Ofsted and the average property price in the city is now £222,500.

According to new data released by property website Zoopla more than a third - or 33.6 per cent - of parents would consider moving home to put their child in a good school and they are willing to pay nearly £29,000 extra to achieve it, with more than one in five parents or 21.3 per cent would downsize to be in the right school’s catchment area.

The survey, which polled 1,000 parents in January, also revealed that ten per cent of them have used a relative's address to get their child into a school rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted.

It showed that Woking with 100 per cent topped the list of top rated secondary schools followed by Tunbridge Wells with 83 per cent and then Ribble Valley, and York both with 75 per cent have the most outstanding secondary schools.

Tom Parker, Consumer Expert at Zoopla said: “From compromising on their finances to cutting back on practicalities in the home, paying nearly £29,000 more to live nearer to an 'outstanding' school is a priceless decision for parents, if it means their children can access the best education possible."

Kensington and Chelsea dominate the top spot for 'outstanding' primary schools with 60 per cent of its primaries scoring the top grade, followed by nearby borough Richmond upon Thames with 52 per cent. Areas in Southern England primarily feature for the most 'outstanding' primary schools, as Rushmore in Hampshire scored 50 per cent, and Waverley in Surrey with 43 per cent.