A YORK garage is appealing to drivers not to put off getting their MoT.

Following the announcement that the Government will not be re-introducing its six-month MoT test extension, car owners risk fines of up to £1,000 if their MoT is out of date.

The guidance caveats that those who are isolating, shielding or have Covid-19 symptoms must not travel to get their MoT test certificate renewed.

Most garages and MoT testing centres are currently open for essential services.

Duncan Chapman, retailer principal from Ray Chapman Motors based at York Business Park in the city, said: “Any car over three years old must have an MoT test every year to be considered road-legal – even if you are not currently using your car.

“Despite being a vital safety check, many of us have a habit of leaving our MoT test to the last minute.

“We’re all using transport less often, so it might be tempting to put an MoT test off, but you never know when you’ll need your car. By getting it booked in early, you can be reassured that your car is safe to hit the road whenever you need it.

“If you are shielding, you are not required by law to update your MoT test certificate, but if you would like to for your own peace of mind, we are offering a collection and drop-off service to keep your car road-ready for when you are next able to use it.”