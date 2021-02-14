A NEW band, formed by the founder of Beautiful South, are set to play in York next year.
Sunbirds, formed by David Hemingway, have announced a tour for February next year, including a date at The Crescent in York in February.
Having retired from the live scene at the back end of 2016, Dave has been keeping busy together with erstwhile South colleague, guitarist/songwriter Phil Barton, new discovery singer/violinist Laura Wilcockson and drummer Marc Parnell.
Their debut album ‘Cool To Be Kind’ was released in November 2020, on the independent label Nectar Records signalling the arrival of Sunbirds with new songs and a new sound.
Although born and bred in England, the band's sound predominantly features the instrumentation of traditional American roots music combined with the occasional outburst of guitar heavy melody more associated with Seattle in the late 80's/early 90's.
Tickets can be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/3rO1cI5