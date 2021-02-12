SIX more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 541.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
A further 55 Covid deaths have been recorded at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 407 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 78,152.
Patients were aged between 25 and 101 years old. All except 17, aged 25 to 97 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 9 to February 11, with the majority being on or after February 6.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.