A NORTH Yorkshire wildlife artist is taking his blend of photography, film, and paintings overseas after partnering with China’s biggest social media players.
Robert Fuller, who uses a multi-media approach to tell the stories of wildlife living at his home high on the Yorkshire Wolds, will be sharing his wildlife content on China’s popular video streaming sites, Bilibili and Xigua.
Robert said: “I’m really excited at the idea of taking British wildlife to China and engaging Chinese people with the wonders of the owls, kestrels and stoats that live here.”
The move marks an expansion of the artist’s fast-growing global presence. This year alone, subscribers to Robert’s YouTube channel soared from 35,000 subscribers to 162,000, while his Facebook fanbase grew by 60,000.
Brokered by Brighton-based company, Bridge Media, Robert's new Chinese deal will involve sharing content in English with Mandarin subtitles.
The Robert E Fuller brand includes paintings, photographs, films, and livestreams of animals living in bespoke habitats at his home at Fotherdale Farm, Thixendale.
