ALMOST 300 people in York have taken on the role of volunteer snow warden to support the city through the difficult winter weather.

The wardens help keep local pavements gritted and clear of snow. This year, they are also helping people make their essential journeys and take their daily exercise more safely.

An extra 40 volunteers have signed up this year alone, meaning a total 294 volunteers are supporting the city this winter.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: "We know that residents are volunteering to support essential services now more than ever and at a time when they’ve been never more needed.

"Thank you to each and every one of you."

During lockdown, snow wardens are supporting the NHS by alleviating pressure on A&E services with people slipping on ice and being injured.

Volunteer snow wardens are given a health and safety induction and public liability insurance, as well as all the support and kit they need including, of course, a snow shovel. The council also deliver grit to their home and send weather forecasts when the temperatures are set to drop.

Volunteers from community groups are also supporting this work, including GoodGym members who are gritting paths to keep West Bank Park safe and open.

To find out more about being a snow warden, please call 01904 553676, email: environmentandcommunity@york.gov.uk or visit the council website at: https://www.york.gov.uk/SnowWardens