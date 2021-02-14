A YORK-BASED photographer has captured different areas of North Yorkshire covered by a white sheet of snow.
Johnny Grenda, based in the Huntington area of the city, is a former graphic designer who now works as a full time photographer.
After the recent weather, Johnny decided to travel to historic areas of the county, including Rievaulx Abbey in Helmsley, to capture some shots with a ‘winter wonderland’ feel.
Johnny, 38, has been using his drone to capture the images from above, from an angle that he said is “rarely seen".
He has also used his drone to snap York from above, including a snow-covered York Minster.
Last year, Johnny used his graphic design experience to put together a series of ‘memes’ based around York, as a source of humour during the first national lockdown.
To find out more about Johnny’s work, find his Instagram and Facebook pages by searching for ‘Shutter G Photography’.
According to Met Office, rainfall is forecast over the next few days, most of which will be throughout the day tomorrow (Tuesday).
