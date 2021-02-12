PUPILS at a York village school need your help.

Lockdown has meant that the laptops at Tockwith CE Primary Academy have been getting more use than normal and, added to the fact that they are now five years old, the time has come to update them.

Head teacher, Justin Reeve, said the school is on a fundraising drive and has set up a Go Fund Me page which in just 24 hours raised £1,820 and had raised £2,420 at the time of writing.

Mr Reeve said: "Five years ago we began an ambitious programme of investment to improve our technology provision, purchasing 90 brand new Chromebooks.

"When we began this project, we were well ahead of the curve and the school now have over 160 Chromebooks available for our pupils to use.

"As I am sure you can imagine however, after five years of daily use both in and out of school, not to mention advances in technology, many are now in urgent need of replacement - more urgent than expected because of the additional heavy use during sustained periods of lockdown.

"So we are asking for your help.

"We want to continue to equip our learners with the best technology we can as we prepare them for their future.

"To do this we need to replace the devices bought in 2016 at a cost of £15,000.

"We have already received a number of generous donations that will allow us to match fund, pound for pound, the first £2,500 donated. That means every pound you give will be doubled.

"What’s more, if you tick the Gift Aid box, your gift will be worth 25 per cent more at no extra cost to you.

The total pot is up to about £7,500 already, and if you want to donate click here .

Ebor Academy Trust, which has its headquarters in York, has 24 schools with seven in the city and 17 in Selby, Hull and the East Riding.