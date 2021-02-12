ON February 10 this year the York Press reported that Lee Robert Waring, 41, was unable to attend a court hearing at which a judge made a serious crime prevention order (SCPO) against a co-defendant. Waring, who was self-isolating in prison, was likely to face a similar order, the court heard.
We reported that Waring was serving six years and eight months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and a further offence. We were mistaken in reporting that the further offence was possessing indecent images of children, whereas in fact it was possessing extreme pornography not involving children. We are glad to put the record straight.
Comments are closed on this article.