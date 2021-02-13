AN Enterprising 11-year-old York schoolgirl has created her own business during lockdown.

Alongside home schooling Heidi Readman, who goes to St Peter’s School in the city has created her own lockdown business at home making candles.

Heidi, founder of Eco Wax Melts, runs her new business from her garage where she makes eco-friendly wax products.

She balances the needs of her business with the demands of remote learning and makes her products on evenings and weekends.

After just two weeks she has received over 80 orders via Etsy and has made over £800 in sales so far.

Heidi said she has paid back her original loan and has reinvested most of her profit into more stock and better equipment, so she can scale up her business more quickly.

She said that the starter pack is her best seller and makes a great gift for Valentine’s Day.

The sales are also coming in from far and wide and Heidi has even set up her own Facebook page to market her products.

Heidi’s father John said: “I’m inspired by watching Heidi work so hard. She is focused not only on the package, but also on the quality of the product and customer service.”

Andy Falconer, Head of St Peter’s 8-13, said: “We’ve all heard stories of how people have developed new skills during lockdown, but Heidi has taken this to a whole new level

“I’m so proud of her entrepreneurial spirit and look forward to watching her on the Dragon’s Den, where she’ll probably be one of the investors.”

