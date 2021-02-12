LATEST figures are showing a fall in the number of Covid cases in York's care homes, school and universities.
City of York Council's weekly data tracker report says that as of yesterday, there were five care homes in the local authority area with confirmed Covid-19 infections involving at least one member of staff or a resident, which compares with six homes last week.
It said the latest ‘outbreak’ involving two or more cases in a residential care setting in York was reported by Public Health England was on Monday.
The report said that in the seven days up to last Sunday, there were 19 children of primary and secondary school age who had tested positive, which compares with 28 children last week.
It said that as of Wednesday, the University of York was reporting that 21 individuals within the University community were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
This compares with 40 last week and a peak number of 331 on October 19 last year.
The report said that as of Monday, York St John University was reporting that five individuals within the University community were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
That compares with nine last week and a peak number of 82 on October 8 last year.