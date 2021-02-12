THE over 60s will now be invited for a Covid-19 vaccine in England if supplies allow and if GPs have done all they can to reach those at higher risk.
The news comes as it was revealed today that more than 45,000 York residents have now received the jab.
City of York Council's weekly data tracker report said a total of 45,596 residents had received their first dose as of Wednesday, with 1,049 having received both doses.
Some parts of England have already begun vaccinating the over-65s with their first dose after they reached everyone in the top four priority groups – including the over-70s and care home residents – who wanted a jab.
It emerged yesterday that people aged over 65 have started being invited for jabs at York's vaccination centre.
NHS England said today that regions could now move onto people aged 60-69 if every effort has been made to contact and vaccinate those in groups one to four, and if there are supplies.