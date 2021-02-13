FOODIES in York could be in with a chance of winning a year's worth of loaded fries from The Taylor-Made Kitchen in the city.
Christian Taylor, who owns the business, has set up a competition to give the company's "loyal following," a chance to win a years supply of their most popular dishes.
Mr Taylor said: "Over the past year we have had a huge support from locals of York and further afield when permitted.
"To say thanks we wanted to give a little back to our loyal following."
At Taylor-Made Kitchen, they add in weekly specials, included their buffalo chicken loaded fries and loaded pizza fries.
The lucky winner of this competition will be able to choose a special loaded fries of their choice for free for a year.
To enter the competition, go to the Taylor-Made Kitchen Facebook page and share the competition post.
"Why not give the page a like while you're there as well," Christian added.
The winner of the years supple of loaded fries will be announced on February 21 at 5pm. Entries after 4pm on the day may not be included.
The winner can purchase either one large portion or two small portions of selected fries.