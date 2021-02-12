YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 continues to drop and is now over four times lower than it was a month ago.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has dropped by almost six down to 134.8 people per 100,000. In January, the city's weekly rate peaked at over 600.
The PHE figures also show that a further 25 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 11,488.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by almost five down to 122.5 people per 100,000, with a further 89 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has also dropped down to 129.3 people per 100,000, with a further 50 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, 13,494 more cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,998,655.
