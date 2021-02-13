YORK Samaritans are continuing to work hard to provide support to those who may be finding life difficult.

The Samaritans have around 120 volunteers in York who give over 18,000 hours a year to support callers in need of emotional support.

Throughout the pandemic, they have managed to keep the branch running 24 hours a day, seven days a week to be there for callers when they need them.

Liz Lewis, deputy director at York Samaritans, said: "We are there for anyone who may be struggling and needs support in the city.

"We are there for those in crisis, but we would encourage anyone to reach out and talk about what they’re going through before reaching that point.

"We’re here to listen and to help people find their own way forward."

Samaritans have no paid staff at the York branch and as a charity, they are responsible for raising the money to keep the branch open, which costs approximately £125 a day.

Due to Government restrictions across the UK, all of the Samaritans fundraising efforts have had to be put on hold.

Liz added: "Usually we’d be out and about in York, raising money at the train station and various other events, but obviously that isn’t possible right now.

"Anyone that can help us with donations will be greatly appreciated. Just £5 can help us to answer a call for help

"We would like to thank everyone that has continued to support us during these difficult times."

To support the Samaritans and their work, visit: https://bit.ly/3rJkM8o

Every seven seconds, Samaritans responds to a call for help.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.