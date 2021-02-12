Sainsbury’s is cutting the prices of hundreds of products in a bid to match discount supermarket Aldi, who was named the UK's cheapest supermarket by Which?.

The second largest supermarket in the UK aims to help customers “save more on their grocery shopping” with the new campaign.

Chief Executive Simon Roberts announced a new initiative back in November, “to put food back at the heart of the business”.

Roberts said: “We are making great progress in delivering our Food First plan and I’m determined that in these tough times, we do even more to help our customers save money.

“Our new commitment to match Aldi prices on hundreds of our most popular products will mean our customers can be confident that they are getting the quality they expect from Sainsbury’s at great prices.”

What products are having their prices cut?





Sainsbury’s says: “Customers will find around 250 quality products, all carefully matched to the equivalent product at Aldi.”

The move covers Sainsbury’s and branded products, with a focus on customer staples, like meat, fruit, vegetables and dairy products.

Sainsbuy’s quality products now at Aldi prices include:

by Sainsbury's 21 Day Matured Rump Steak 225g was £2.50, now £2.32

by Sainsbury's British Whole Chicken Breast Fillets 1kg was £5, now £4.79

by Sainsbury’s 2 Smoked Basa Fillets 240g was £2.50, now £2.39

Imperfectly Tasty Baby Potatoes 1kg was 95p, now 65p

Green Grocer Frozen Berry Mix 1kg was £2.50, now £2.39

by Sainsbury’s Plain Flour was 80p, now 45p

by Sainsbury’s White Pitta Bread 6pk was 45p, now 35p

‘Spending £320 more a year on groceries at smaller stores’

Earlier this month, it was revealed that shoppers using supermarket convenience stores could possibly end up spending around £320 more a year on groceries, according to Which?.

According to research conducted by the consumer watchdog, Sainsbury’s Local and Tesco Express shoppers could be paying up to around £320 and £280, respectively, more a year than those who shop at the larger supermarket stores for the same products.

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which? said: “Convenience stores have been a huge help to many of us during the pandemic. However, our research shows that shoppers who rely solely on supermarket convenience stores, rather than their larger stores for their groceries, are paying a premium.

“Customers will generally get more for their money at larger supermarket stores but, for some products, the price difference may not be significant, so it is always worth checking prices to make sure you are getting the best deal.”

Sainsbury’s told Which?: “We’re committed to offering our customers the best possible value. The price of our products is influenced by a range of factors, including promotions, which can vary between Sainsbury’s supermarkets and convenience stores.”

Tesco said: “Our Tesco Express stores are mainly in built-up areas where, unfortunately, rents, rates and the operating costs for these stores are higher.

“The difference in prices of some products reflect these increased costs, but our prices remain competitive as we strive to offer great value to our customers.”